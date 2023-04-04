Pune: Woman's suicide attempt outside Mantralaya over police negligence ends in death during treatment

Sangita Daware, who had attempted suicide by drinking poison in front of Mantralaya in Mumbai, passed away while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

She had previously accused doctors of not providing adequate treatment to her husband, a police officer who was injured while on duty. In addition, Sangita Daware had claimed that the local police had failed to take any action against the vehicle that had hit her husband near Palm Beach.

According to reports, her husband Hanuman Daware was a member of the Navi Mumbai Police force and had been conducting a routine security check on the Palm Beach road when a speeding Innova car had broken through the barricades and struck him, causing serious injuries. Sangita alleged that the driver of the car had been intoxicated at the time, but that no significant action had been taken against him by the police.

Sangita had reportedly approached several senior officers, requesting action against the driver of the car, but none of them had provided her with any assistance. Frustrated with the lack of action, she resorted to consuming poison in front of Mantralaya to draw attention to her demands. Her husband is still undergoing treatment, and Sangita had alleged that the department had not cleared the hospital bill.