Pune: Youth attacked by gang for intervening in fight outside medical shop

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Kirkitwadi on Wednesday, a courageous youth was brutally attacked by a gang of 15-20 people for trying to intervene in a fight occurring in front of his medical shop. According to the police, a group of individuals were assaulting a young boy when the complainant stepped in to save him, successfully averting a potential tragedy.

However, the accused assailants returned later with reinforcements and targeted the medical shop owner, punishing him for his intervention. The attackers subjected him to a vicious assault and caused significant damage to his shop, as captured by CCTV footage. The injured medical shop owner was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Responding swiftly, the Haveli Police Station registered a case in connection with the incident and has apprehended six suspects involved in the assault. The police are actively investigating the matter.

This incident comes just days after another heroic act took place in Sadashiv Peth, where a brave youngster saved a girl from an aggressive individual who was upset over her rejection. The young hero received accolades from political leaders and social activists throughout the city. However, the incident in Kirkitwadi highlights a different narrative, where a Good Samaritan faced violence from habitual offenders in the area.