Pune: Youth brutally stabbed to death outside Mangala theatre

The escalating crime rate in Pune has taken a grim turn as a young man fell victim to a brutal attack. In a shocking incident, a group of 10 to 12 assailants armed with a sword and a sickle brutally stabbed a youth to death over an ongoing feud outside Mangala Theatre in the Shivajinagar area. The tragedy unfolded around 1 am on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the community.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Mohan Mhaske, aged 26. According to reports, the unfortunate incident transpired after Nitin Mahaske visited Mangala Talkies on Tuesday night to watch a movie. Confronted by the group due to a pre-existing enmity, Mahaske was subjected to a brutal assault involving knives, swords, and stones, resulting in fatal injuries.

Initial information suggests that the attack was driven by a desire for revenge stemming from prior conflicts. Reports indicate that the tensions had earlier manifested in an alleged assault by Nitin Maske and his associates on Sagar. This earlier incident had led to a case of attempted murder being filed against Mahske and his group. The current tragic turn of events saw the assailants chase down Mahske and fatally attack him as he exited the cinema after the movie.

The police retrieved Nitin Mahaske's body and sent it to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem examination. The Shivajinagar police are diligently investigating the matter to uncover all aspects of the case.

his shocking incident underscores the pressing need for addressing escalating crime rates and ensuring public safety in the region.