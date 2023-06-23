Pune: Youth detained in Talegaon Dhamdhere for objectionable social media posts

Shikrapur police have apprehended an individual in Talegaon Dhamdhere, Pune, for sharing objectionable content on social media. The arrested individual has been identified as Umar Raup Sheikh.

Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar received information that a youth from Talegaon Dhamdhere had posted content on social media that could potentially hurt religious sentiments. In response, Police Constable Amol Chavan of the Shikrapur police station lodged a complaint regarding this matter at the Shikrapur police station.

The Shikrapur police have initiated legal proceedings against Umar Raup Shaikh (23), a resident of Talegaon Dhamdhere in Shirur taluka, and have subsequently taken him into custody. The case is now under investigation, led by Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar.