Pune youth drowns while swimming with friends in Indrayani River

On Tuesday afternoon, a young man drowned in the Indrayani River near Kamshet village in Maval taluka, Pune district, resulting in his death.

During a casual walk, a group of five friends from Dapodi decided to swim in the Indrayani River near Kamshet village in Maval taluka of the Pune district. Tragically, one of them, a 17-year-old named Harsh Laxman Adsule, drowned after underestimating the water's depth.

Upon receiving the news, the Kamshet Police Station staff, along with the Wildlife Maval Protection Society, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavla, and Apada Mitra Maval, went to the scene to search for the missing individual. After a prolonged search, they were able to recover the drowned youth's body from the river.