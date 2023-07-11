Pune: Youth shares weapon pictures on social media to instill fear, arrested

The Pune City Police's Crime Branch Unit 5 has apprehended two young individuals for allegedly possessing weapons and sharing pictures of them on social media platforms. The arrested suspects, identified as Arshad Sharif Patel (21) and Umar Salim Shaikh (19), are residents of the Uruli Devachi area. They were arrested separately by the police from Hadapsar in two different cases.

According to the police, while conducting a thorough search operation on July 8, the crime branch officials received information about two men possessing weapons in the Birajdarnagar and Mohammadwadi Road areas of Hadapsar. Acting on this information, a police team conducted raids at both locations and successfully apprehended the accused. Further investigation revealed that the accused had shared pictures of themselves with the weapons on their social media profiles, with the intention of creating fear and terror among the local residents.

The police have confiscated two sharp weapons from their possession, and separate cases under the appropriate sections of the law have been registered at Hadapsar and Wanawadi Police Stations. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.