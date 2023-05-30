Pune: Youth's Sholay-style protest causes traffic chaos

A young individual staged a protest, reminiscent of the iconic movie Sholay, on the bridge in front of Sancheti Hospital, located in the central part of the city. He climbed the bridge and loudly chanted slogans, demanding action against the Tehsildar of Junnar.

As a result of their protest, numerous vehicles on signal came to a halt. This led to a significant traffic congestion on the bridge adjacent to Sancheti Hospital for a considerable period of time. As soon as the police became aware of the incident, they swiftly rushed to the location and dispersed the crowd.

Mahendra Deokar from Sultanpur, residing in Junnar taluka, took to the bridge in front of Sancheti Hospital to express his dissatisfaction and demand action against the tehsildar of Junnar taluka. The reason behind his protest was the tehsildar's failure to register the name of the land account holder, despite multiple applications made by Mahendra Deokar. Determined to have his demand fulfilled, Mahendra declared, "I will not retreat unless my demands are addressed." In a moment of distress, the young man even contemplated jumping off the bridge.

At around 4:30 pm, the young person ascended the bridge, leaving people initially uncertain about the purpose of their climb. However, it didn't take long for their demand to become clear as they vocalized it emphatically. In a desperate cry for attention, he shouted slogans, threatening to jump from the bridge and end their life if their demand was not met.

The bikers waiting at the signal moved their bikes to get a better view of what was happening. As a result, many motorcycles stopped in the same area. This caused a big traffic jam that lasted for about thirty minutes. The police were informed about the protest and came to the location. They tried to talk to the young person, but they didn't want to listen.

At the same time, the fire brigade team has arrived at the scene, and the soldiers are attempting to persuade the young man to come down from the bridge. However, as of now, the young person has not yet descended from the bridge.