Pune: ZP submits final inquiry report of Fake CBSE NOC case

The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) delivered the final inquiry report in the bogus CBSE NOC (no objection certificate) case to the education department on Tuesday. According to the report, seven more schools paid brokers Rs 12 lakh to get the NOCs.



The education department's deputy director ordered a comprehensive inquiry into three schools that received fake NOCs and were functioning illegally.



Primary education officer Sandhya Gaikwad of the Pune Zilla Parishad said that a detailed investigation report on the bogus NOC issue has been filed with the education department and that further action will be taken. As all of the facts on this case, the inquiry, and the school administration's statement reports have been provided, the investigation of a few more schools is underway.



On Monday, an unidentified person was charged with providing three city schools with fake no-objection certificates (NOCs). At least eight days are required to thoroughly investigate the school. If it is determined that a school has a fake NOC, an FIR would be launched against the school administration and the associated agents.