Punekars make history, beat China in largest collaborative reading event

Residents of Pune have achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing China and establishing a new World Record. The achievement took place during a collaborative effort on December 14, 2023, from 8-10 am at SP College in Pune, aiming to foster a culture of reading in society.

A whopping 12,000 parents participated, and an impressive 3,066 of them became record-breakers by actively telling stories to their kids. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with the Maharashtra government, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), National Book Trust (NBT), and Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College, teamed up to make this happen and get into the Guinness World Records.

To make this achievement, about 4,500 students from PMC-run schools joined with their parents. These storytelling sessions, lasting up to five minutes each, aimed to beat China's record of 2,500 parents participating in similar activities.

The event was attended by important people, including Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, actress Prajakta Mali, and other well-known artists. SPPU Vice Chancellor Dr. Suresh Gosavi, Prasenjit Fadnavis, NBT India Director Yuvraj Malik, entrepreneur Suryakant Kakade, SP Mandali President Adv SK Jain, Vice President Shrikrishna Chitale, Pune Book Fest's Rajesh Pandey, and former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol were also present.

The day had a special 'Keep Silence, Punekars Are Reading' event from 12 pm to 1 pm. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar took part by reading from their favorite books.

Looking ahead, the Pune Book Festival, running from December 16 to 24 at Fergusson College Grounds, promises an extensive collection of books in various languages. With 200 book stalls and diverse activities like literary sessions, sections for children and youth, talent showcases, and cultural performances, the festival is expected to attract over five lakh visitors. It's a celebration of literature and reading culture that everyone can enjoy.