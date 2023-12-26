Pune's Koyta Gang Strikes Again, Damaging 30 Vehicles in Yerwada

Sahir Shaikh

Residents of Pune's Laxminagar area awoke to a scene of terror and vandalism early Tuesday morning after at least three unidentified individuals, wielding koytas and other sharp weapons, damaged 25 to 30 parked vehicles, including autorickshaws, motorcycles, and cars. The incident, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., has renewed concerns about the Koyta gang's activity in Pune. Locals reported the suspects arriving on a two-wheeler before launching their rampage, smashing windows and inflicting other damage.

"There's a sense of fear throughout Yerwada after this incident," said a Laxminagar resident who declined to be identified. "We filed a complaint with the police, and they are currently investigating. "This latest act of vandalism follows a spate of similar incidents in recent days, raising questions about the police's effectiveness in curbing gang violence. Residents are demanding swift action and the arrest of the culprits. "We haven't seen any change despite the police claiming to control the situation," said another resident. "These criminals throw their weapons around just to create terror, and it's not acceptable." Yerwada police station Senior Inspector Balkrushna Kadam confirmed the case registration and ongoing investigation. "We are analyzing CCTV footage and working to identify the suspects," he said. This incident highlights the ongoing challenge Pune faces in tackling street violence and organized crime. Despite the city police commissioner recently booking 100 gangs under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), the "Koyta Gang" remains a persistent threat. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende assured the public of stringent action. "We take such crimes seriously and have booked the individuals under relevant laws, including MCOCA," he said. "The police are fully equipped to handle these situations and will not tolerate those who disrupt public safety."