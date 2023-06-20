Pune's monsoon delayed, residents fear dry spell and heatwave

The monsoon season has not yet arrived in the city, and there are no indications of its arrival for at least a week. Normally, Pune receives an average of 100 millimetres of rainfall in June, but this year, only 20.7 mm has been recorded so far. As a result, Punekars are experiencing both the scorching heat and apprehension about a dry June.

The weather forecast had predicted the arrival of a monsoon soon. However, the anticipated late arrival was unexpected. Now, half of June has passed without any signs of rain. The scorching heat continues to prevail in the city. April and May witnessed occasional evening showers. Puneites experienced a contrast of hot afternoons and soothing evening rains. The temperature soared beyond the usual limits, and the average rainfall during June ranges from abundant to moderate. But here, the situation is quite different and concerning.

A few years ago, the average annual rainfall in Pune district was approximately 1208 mm. However, this has changed over the years, and the current average rainfall ranges from 750 to 800 mm. This change in rainfall patterns could be attributed to climate change. Additionally, the temperature in Pune is also fluctuating. Previously, the temperature did not exceed 40 degrees, but now it frequently crosses the 40-degree mark.