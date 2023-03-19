Pune's PMPML to receive Rs 200 crore from PMRDA for transportation services

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to pay approximately Rs 200 crore to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for providing transportation services in the PMRDA area in a meeting held in Mumbai on Friday.

Currently, PMPML operates 477 buses per day to provide transportation services in the PMRDA area, incurring a monthly cost of Rs 188 crore. The PMPML had been pursuing the PMRDA for payment for the fiscal year 2021–2021, but there had been no decision until now. The orders issued by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister ensure that PMPML's bus services will continue to operate in the PMRDA area.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, MLA Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, PMRDA Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, and PMPML Managing Director Omprakash Bakoria attended the meeting.