Pune's Sangvi faces 12-hour power outage due to cable damage

Residents of Sangvi in Pune had to face a 12-hour power outage due to cable damage caused by road work. The power outage lasted from midnight until noon the next day. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued a statement saying that the power outage was caused by the breakage of two 11 KV cables during road work in the area.

According to a statement from the MSEDCL, it took the company 7 hours to restore power to the areas that were affected by the outage. However, the restoration process was hindered by a shortage of workers and technicians, who were preoccupied with addressing similar complaints in other parts of the city.

The people living in Sangvi have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the extended period of power failure, which has caused them significant inconvenience. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has given the public its word that they will implement appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences from happening again in the future.