Pune's unseasonal rains damage crops, affect Kesar mangoes

The recent unexpected rainfall in Pune has caused significant damage to vegetables and fruits. Mangoes, grapes, figs, chikkus, Malabar plums, as well as vegetables like onions and tomatoes, have been severely impacted.

On Friday, the district administration announced that a report on the damage caused by the untimely rains would be prepared as per the existing order.

The crops in the district have suffered damage mainly due to the strong winds rather than the rains. The strong winds have caused uprooting of trees and electricity poles, and even collapsing of houses and barns. Moreover, in some areas, the steel sheets on the roofs of houses have also been blown away.

A dairy cow in Patil settlement of Nimgaon Ketki in Indapur taluka died due to a lightning strike, while sugarcane crops have been knocked down to the ground. Leafy vegetables, including fenugreek, coriander, spinach, dill leaves, spinach dock, green chilies, brinjal, bitter melon, ridge gourd luffa, onion, tomato, potato, and cucumber have been severely impacted among the vegetable crops.

April is traditionally a summer month, and it marks the recent harvest of wheat, sorghum, and gram crops. Following their removal from the fields, preparations for Kharif season crops begin promptly.

Once the Kesar mango season ends in the state, Junnar in Pune district supplies Kesar mangoes to the market, typically in the month of June each year.

The Kesar mango from Junnar, which has undergone its second flowering, has suffered damage from the two-day storm. Consequently, it is evident that the production of Kesar mangoes from Junnar will be lower this year.