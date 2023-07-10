Pune's water supply dams show rise in levels amid rainfall deficit

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 01:28 PM

ir="ltr">Pune and its surrounding areas, which experienced a delayed arrival of the rainy season in the second week of July, have received a much-needed respite as the dams supplying water to the region show notable improvements in their water levels. This improvement can be attributed to recent heavy rainfall in the ghat areas.

The month of June proved to be unusually dry for Pune, with a rainfall deficit of over 33% reported across the city and its district. However, the monsoon gained momentum towards the end of June, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-average rainfall for July in the entire state.

Officials have confirmed that the cumulative rainfall in the district has reached 171.2 mm, which falls short of the usual average of 235.1 mm. The IMD's short-term forecast consistently predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the ghats surrounding Pune. As a result, areas like Lonavala, Lavale, and others experienced significant rain showers, while the city itself remained relatively dry. Nonetheless, these showers have led to a considerable rise in water levels at the dams that supply water to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, demonstrating a year-on-year increase.

The Pawana Dam, responsible for supplying water to Pimpri Chinchwad, is currently filled up to 24.83% of its capacity, compared to last year's 20.57%. Similarly, the Khadakwasla Dam is filled up to 51.12% of its capacity, compared to 42.12% recorded last year. The Panshet Dam is filled up to 26.0%, compared to 23.65% last year, while the Warasgaon Dam is filled up to 25.51% of its capacity, compared to 19.61% last year. Lastly, the Temghar Dam is filled up to 13.03% of its capacity, a significant increase from the mere 4.03% recorded last year.