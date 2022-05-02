"Put Raj Thackeray in jail, then his head will calm down", says AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

At present, the commotion in Maharashtra over loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalise is not going away. In a rally held in Aurangabad on Sunday (May 1), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the Thackeray government in Maharashtra till May 3. He has warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in front of mosques from May 4. Now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted over the issue. Warning Raj Thackeray, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Raj Thackeray's speech is an invitation to violence. Why don't the police take notice of this? Maharashtra is bigger or Raj Thackeray is bigger. If action can be taken, why can't action be taken against Raj Thackeray? Only if he is imprisoned will his head cool down "

Owaisi further says that Raj Thackeray's speech is an open call for violence. There is a Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not want to take action against his own brother, so what is the NCP doing? Do you want to make Maharashtra Delhi? He also asked such a question. Also, the government in Maharashtra is a blind government. He also said that this has created unrest in the entire Muslim community.