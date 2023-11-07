Quota activist Manoj Jarange alleges OBC leaders targeting Marathas

On Tuesday, Manoj Jarange, a quota activist, made an allegation, stating that Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders were intentionally causing Marathas to face unfounded charges. He emphasized that Maratha leaders should unite in support of the community's youth.

Cases are being registered against Marathas who have been agitating peacefully. Maratha leaders in the state should look into this and stand with the youth. If you don’t stand with them today, they will not forgive you tomorrow, he said. The Maratha community has nothing to do with the violence. This is the right time to stand with the community. Don’t make us stop your entry into villages, the activist said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Jarange claimed the minister’s visit to Beed was to target the Marathas. Jarange has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

Jarange’s statement comes a day after Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said backdoor attempts to grant reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed and violence and pressure tactics will not be tolerated. Bhujbal visited the houses of NCP MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandip Kshirsagar, which were targeted when the quota agitation turned violent in Beed last week.

