Quota Protest in Maharashtra: Prohibitory Orders in Beed Till September 27

Beed district officials have implemented prohibitory orders until September 27 in response to ongoing protests over reservation issues by Maratha, OBC, and other communities in Maharashtra. Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village, Jalna district, since midnight on September 16, demanding that the Maratha community be granted reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

OBC leader Laxman Hake began an indefinite hunger strike in Wadi Godri village, Jalna, on Thursday, in response to Manoj Jarange's agitation. Hake's protest aims to ensure that the existing quota for the OBC community remains unaffected. According to a release from the Beed administration issued on Thursday, ongoing protests are being held by various communities, including Marathas, OBCs, and Dhangars.

There is a chance that a problem of law and order may arise over any small reason. "Hence to maintain the law and order, prohibitory orders are imposed in Beed from September 14 to 27," it said, while exempting government employees from the order.

The release stated that gatherings of five or more individuals for protests or processions will require prior authorization from the relevant authorities. Additionally, carrying weapons, sticks, swords, stones, or explosives at or near public places is prohibited. Any demonstrations in the district must be approved by the authorities before they can proceed.

