Rahul Gandhi asks K'taka CM to remove portions of Savarkar from textbook: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of Classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar among others.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, During Bharat Jodo yatra, they (Congress) insulted Veer Savarkar 2-3 times they had told that they will insult Savarkar further if they come to power and that's what they're doing in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi asked Karnataka CM to remove portions of Savarkar from the textbook and that was done.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra described the Karnataka government’s move to revise school textbooks as minority appeasement and asked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stand on the matter. While Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) is a partner in the Maharashtra opposition bloc of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), former ally BJP has often accused him of veering away from the Hindutva ideology.