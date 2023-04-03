"Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar": Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Congress veteran at Lokmat National Conclave

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and claimed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once "apologised" to get released from jail. Speaking at the Lokmat National Media Conclave on the topic 'Is Indian Media Completely Polarised?' the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar as it called for immense sacrifice and hardships in jail.

"If you cannot respect somebody, at least don't insult them. Gandhi claims he does not apologise but is moving court (in appeal against the March 23 Surat court order sentencing him to two years in jail in a defamation case that resulted in his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP)," Thakur said.

Hitting out at Gandhi further, Thakur claimed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister and the former's great grandfather, had submitted a bond to get out of jail after being arrested for an agitation post the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Punjab.Thakur claimed the hardships at Nabha Jail made Nehru write an "apology" letter stating he would not return to the region to take part in any agitation. Thakur also taunted Gandhi over his "never apologise" remarks and pointed out he had apologised to the Supreme Court in 2018 (for his chowkidar chor hai remark