Rahul Gandhi dials to Sanjay Raut amid Savarkar controversy

Sanjay Raut expressed gratitude after receiving a phone call from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the Savarkar row.During his busy schedule of BharatJodoYatra, Rahul ji Gandhi called yest'day to inquire abt my health.'We were worried for you" he said," Raut mentioned in his tweet.Raut, who has been out on bail since November 9, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering related to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in the northern suburbs of Mumbai.

Calling Rahul Gandhi’s move a rare gesture, he took to Twitter and said, “I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In d times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love & compassion in his yatra and hence it is getting a massive response.” Referring to the tussle between Shiv Sena and Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Veer Savarkar, he said, “In spite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity. The former Congress president had claimed Savarkar wrote a book on himself with a different name and highlighted how brave he was. “He used to take a pension from the British, work for them, and work against the Congress,” Gandhi had said. Later in the week, too, he maintained his stance. This led to Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar and Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale filing an FIR against Congress leader