Rahul Gandhi In Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP Unveil Congress Leader Patangrao Kadam In Sangli

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday unveiled a life-size statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, who held several ministerial positions in Maharashtra, in Sangli district. The statue of Kadam, who represented the Palus-Kadegaon assembly seat for several years, has been erected at Wangi in the district.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unveil the statue of Late Patangrao Kadam in Sangli. pic.twitter.com/85OljHp8eQ — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Gandhi also visited a museum dedicated to the late leader at Wangi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, state Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party Balasaheb Thorat were among those present at the event. Patangrao Kadam, a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Palus-Kadegaon constituency, passed away in March 2019.

The statue will be revealed at the Sonhira Sugar Factory in Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Teacher's Day. Kadam is celebrated as an educationist and is the founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth, a prominent private university in Pune. Dr Kadam’s founding of Bharti Vidyapeeth, driven by his mission of 'society transformation through dynamic education,' has had a profound impact over the past 60 years. His efforts also included developing cooperatives and water supply schemes that transformed the Palus-Kadegaon constituency from a drought-prone area into a well-irrigated region.



