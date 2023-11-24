Rahul Gandhi is a fighter: Supriya Sule on on ECI notice

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, is described as resilient, and it is anticipated that he will respond to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) notice regarding specific remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sincerity and dignity, as stated by Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.

ECI issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi during the day for his panauti, pickpocket and loan-waiver remarks targeting the PM and asked the Congress leader to respond by Saturday evening. Speaking about Assembly polls underway in five states, Sule said December 3 was going to be a good day for the Congress and India.

He is a fighter and he will fight. I am confident he will put up a brave fight and will not be scared of anyone. I am sure he will give an honest and dignified answer to the EC’s notice, Sule, the working president of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, told reporters. The Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the election commission, contending that Rahul Gandhi's language was inappropriate for a senior leader.

Slamming the BJP, Sule said, We have so many examples of BJP talking about his family. So, now if he speaks something, why is there a need to feel bad. They (BJP) had even talked about his great grandfather. In the notice, the ECI reminded Gandhi that the Model Code of Conduct prohibits leaders from making unverified allegations against political rivals.

Gandhi had used such words targeting the prime minister at recent rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan. Talking about Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Sule said it is for the people of that state to decide which party should be leading them for the next five years.