Rahul Gandhi not only criticised PM Modi but defamed entire OBC community: Eknath Shinde

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Rahul Gandhi has been suspended by the law which was made by Congress itself. Lalu Yadav and several others were disqualified but nothing of this sort happened then. Wasn't Democracy in danger then?

Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised PM Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community. He is continuing to speak in the same tone and I want to tell him that if he continues to do so, it will be difficult for him to walk on the road.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?