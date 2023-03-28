Rahul Gandhi should stay at Andamans jail like Savarkar

A day after former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against criticising the VD Savarkar, CM Eknath Shinde hit out at Wayanad MP saying that the latter should go and stay at the Andamans jail like Savarkar if he can.

The citizens of Maharashtra are upset with what Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi should go and stay at the Andamans jail for one day if he can, Shinde said. He further announced to organise Savarkar Gaurav yatra throughout the state.

We will organise Savarkar Gaurav yatra throughout the state to inform about the sacrifice of Savarkar, Shinde said. Maharashtra CM also said that insulting Savarkar means insulting the people of the country.

Veer Savarkar’s insult by Rahul Gandhi is condemnable. He (VD Savarkar) dedicated his life to the country and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him along with criticising our country’s democracy abroad. Insulting Savarkar means insulting people of the country, he added.

My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone, Rahul said on Saturday in a press conference following his disqualification as an MP after conviction in a defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the Surat court order convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Thackeray had also warned Rahul Gandhi to not insult Vinayak Savarkar adding that demeaning Savarkar would create cracks in the opposition alliance.