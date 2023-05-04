Rahul Gandhi speaks to Supriya Sule after Sharad Pawar's unexpected resignation English.Lokmat.com
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Supriya Sule after Sharad Pawar's unexpected resignation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published:
May 4, 2023 11:00 AM2023-05-04T11:00:50+5:302023-05-04T11:02:40+5:30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule today over the veteran ...
Next
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule today over the veteran political leader's resignation as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party. For the unversed, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he has decided to resign as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which he founded and helmed since 1999. The 82-year-old veteran leader made the surprise announcement during the launch event of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati.
Even though several NCP leaders and workers requested him to take back his decision, Pawar remained defiant on his decision. He clarified that he was not retiring from public life. A day after his decision, Pawar formed an 18-member committee and tasked it with picking his successor. The committee includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal among others as its members. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that some party workers are in the favours of elevating Supriya Sule as the next NCP chief and Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra unit chief.