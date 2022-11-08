Rahul Gandhi visits Gurdwara, in Nanded as he resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. He visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from Telangana.

At the gurdwara, Gandhi prayed for harmony and equality, the party tweeted. On Tuesday morning, the march will proceed from the gurdwara to Atkali in Biloli district of Nanded. Gandhi is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for night stay, a party functionary said. Small and medium businesses suffered due to the Centre's wrong policies like demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Service Tax, Gandhi said Monday night as he entered Maharashtra holding a 'flaming torch' (mashaal)