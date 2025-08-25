Rahul Gandhi’s False Narrative Worked Once, But People Are Wiser Now: Shrikant Shinde on Voter Adhikar Yatra (Watch Video)

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', he started his journey from Sasaram in Bihar. The main objective of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is to oppose alleged irregularities and attempts at 'vote theft' in the Special In-depth Scrutiny (SIR) process of the voter list. Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has commented about Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Yatra. He said EC has asked to show evidence, but Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the courage as he knows the result of Bihar.

Shirkant Shinde claimed that Rahul Gandhi thinks that just like Lok Sabha election, by spreading lies, false narrative will work this time also. But people are wiser now. Shirkant Shinde while talking to reporters stated. "Rahul Gandhi thinks that the false narrative he spread during the Lok Sabha elections worked a bit, but now people have become wiser. The Election Commission has given him an open challenge to come and show evidence, but Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the courage because they know that in Bihar, Congress will not form the Chief Minister, the NDA's Chief Minister will be formed."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says "Rahul Gandhi thinks that the false narrative he spread during the Lok Sabha elections worked a bit, but now people have become wiser. The Election Commission has given him an open challenge… pic.twitter.com/yTqGyRDhii — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

On other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also strongly rebutted the Opposition's allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and vote rigging claims, calling Rahul Gandhi a "serial liar" who spreads falsehoods without any foundation. Speaking at the press conference, Fadnavis said, "Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He lies constantly. But a lie has no foundation. It collapses. They are convincing themselves because they don't realise that one is supposed to go between the public and win their trust and vote."