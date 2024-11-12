Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra Election Rally in Buldhana District Cancelled After Flight Faces Technical Glitch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled due to a technical glitch in his flight from Delhi. Gandhi was set to address a public meeting at 12:30 pm in support of Congress candidate Rahul Bondre. In a video statement, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha clarified that the cancellation was caused by the flight issue.

"I was supposed to come to Chikhli today, but due to technical glitches in my flight I could not come. I apologise for that. I was supposed to address a public rally and interact with soybean farmers. Soybean and cotton farmers are facing big problems," he said.

"I know that the BJP government does not give appropriate prices to soybean and cotton farmers. We will try to find a solution for your problems as soon as the INDIA bloc government comes to power," he added.

Party sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi's flight could not depart from Delhi airport due to the technical glitch. The Congress leader is now scheduled to address a rally in Gondia district later in the day. Maharashtra’s assembly elections are set for November 20, with the vote counting scheduled to take place three days later.

