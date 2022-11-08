Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj sparks controversy in Maharashtra

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi has entered its Maharashtra phase. Now the senior Congress leader has sparked a new political controversy during one of his speech in the state. He has come under the scanner, for making a statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in which he calls the maratha ruler “aapki history."

In a speech during his yatra, which entered Maharashtra from Telangana on Monday night, Gandhi said, ‘I am beginning this yatra in the state standing infront of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, yeh aapka itihas hai, aapki history hai." video of Gandhi’s speech was shared on social media by BJP leaders who accused him not considering Shivaji as his own history. During his 14-day leg in Maharashtra, the Congress leader will walk 381 km through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies. In Nanded district, the bastion of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Mr. Gandhi will walk 106 km in five days. It will be followed by 91 km in Hingoli district, 54 km in Washim district, 59 km in Akola district, and 71 km in Buldhana before entering Madhya Pradesh.