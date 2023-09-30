Rahul Narwekar cancels Ghana tour after Raut slams him for delaying disqualification hearing

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar who was set to visit Ghana to attend the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) next week cancelled his tour on Friday following criticism by Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut who slammed him for delaying the hearing of Sena MLAs disqualification pleas. Raut claimed that Narwekar was not part of the delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Ghana to attend the CPC. However, he joined the delegation to delay the disqualification hearing of Shinde-led Sena MLAs.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has chalked out a strategy to corner Narwekar for delaying the decision on disqualification of MLAs and will object to the schedule of procedure declared by him. In its submission before the Supreme Court, it will point out how Narwekar is delaying the decision on disqualification and will also cite his Ghana tour.Thackeray faction on Friday criticised Narwekar for going on Ghana tour to attend the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) and alleged that it is part of politics to delay the decision on disqualification.An official from the Speaker’s office confirmed that Narwekar cancelled the Ghana tour. “The Ghana tour was on the schedule of the Speaker but he was in two minds over the tour. Now he has dropped the idea to go to Ghana,” said the official.