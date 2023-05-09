Rahul Narwekar says Maha assembly speaker holds right to decide on disqualification of MLAs

A decision regarding the disqualification of MLAs is the prerogative of the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar said.

His comment came ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on a plea seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena which is expected in the next few days.

As per the rules of the legislature, the right to decide on disqualification of MLAs solely lies with the speaker of the House. I am sure that there would not be any breach of the constitutional discipline. We have a vibrant judiciary in this country, Narwekar said.

Narwekar, who is a lawyer by training, also said the judiciary is well aware of its responsibilities and duties. He said the Constitution has given equal rights to the legislative, judiciary, and executive and no one enjoys the right to superintend on others.