Raigad: 26-year-old son sets mother on fire after quarrel over meal

In Maharashtra's Raigad district, a 26-year-old man is reported to have set his mother on fire following a dispute over meal preparation, as per police reports on Wednesday. The distressing incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Navkhar village near Revdanda, according to an official statement.

The woman, who sustained serious burn injuries all over the body, succumbed during treatment this morning at a state-run hospital in Alibag, he added. The victim was identified as Changuna Namdeo Khot.

Her son Jayesh beat her up after they fought over preparation and serving of meal to him. In a fit of rage, he allegedly dragged her to an open space in front of the house, collected drywood and set her on fire, the police official said.

After getting information about the incident, officials of Ravdanda Police Station rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to the hospital, he said. A police team nabbed Jayesh from the nearby forest. Further probe is on.