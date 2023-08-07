Raigad: 50-year-old autorickshaw driver held for repeatedly raping his neighbour

Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district reported on Monday that a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, an official said.

The accused, who is a resident of Panvel, allegedly raped the victim on 10 occasions between 2020 and 2022, he said, adding that the man was arrested on Sunday night.