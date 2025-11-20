Raigad Accident: Several Dead After Car Plunges Into 500 Feet Gorge on Pune-Mangaon Road

A horrifying accident unfolded in Tamhini Ghat in Raigad on the Pune-Mangaon road when a Thar vehicle, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control on a sharp bend and plummeted into a 500-foot-deep gorge. The tragic incident claimed the lives of four young individuals on November 20. The vehicle was carrying several passengers, though three victims have been confirmed. Authorities were alerted immediately, prompting police and rescue teams to rush to the site. Using drones, officials located the car and recovered the bodies. The local police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash, including vehicle speed and road conditions, as they attempt to piece together the events that led to this tragic loss of life.

Just days before, another serious road mishap occurred at the Navale Bridge in Pune, highlighting the growing road safety concerns in the area. On November 17, five vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision when an overspeeding container truck lost control and struck a pickup truck from behind. The impact forced the pickup into other vehicles ahead, causing a multi-car pileup and significant damage. Fortunately, there were no reports of fatalities in this incident, but it reignited fears about reckless driving and the frequent accidents occurring on this stretch of the Pune-Bangalore Highway. Authorities are investigating whether overspeeding and driver negligence were contributing factors in the collision.

The Navale Bridge stretch has become notorious as one of Pune’s most accident-prone zones, with frequent crashes raising alarm among commuters and city officials. In the last five years alone, 115 people have lost their lives along this highway section, underscoring a pattern of repeated incidents that have caused public outrage and concern over traffic management and safety measures. The recent tragedies, including the deadly plunge in Tamhini Ghat and the chain-collision at Navale Bridge, serve as stark reminders of the risks posed by high-speed driving on dangerous roads. Police authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, strictly adhere to speed limits, and prioritize safety to prevent further accidents.