Raigad Boat Accident: Search On For Missing Fishermen After Vessel Capsizes Near Uran (Watch Video)

For the past three days, Mumbai, its suburbs, and surrounding coastal areas have witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to turbulent conditions along the shoreline. The rough weather has intensified sea currents, making maritime activities extremely risky. Amidst this situation, reports have emerged of a boat accident near Uran in Raigad district. The fishing vessel, believed to be from Gujarat, was caught in the rough waters. Videos from the scene have surfaced, showing the vessel battling high tides before sinking. Authorities confirmed that the sudden rise in water levels contributed significantly to the mishap.

According to preliminary details, the accident occurred when seawater began entering the fishing vessel, causing it to gradually lose balance before sinking completely. The boat reportedly belonged to fishermen from Gujarat who had ventured into Raigad waters for fishing activities. Following the mishap, the vessel disappeared beneath the waves and has not been recovered so far. Rescue teams have been deployed in the area to trace the missing boat. The Coast Guard and local administration have joined hands to intensify the search operation.

Officials confirmed that several fishermen were on board the vessel when the accident occurred. Their exact number has not yet been verified, but search operations are underway to locate them. Efforts are being made to ensure their safe rescue, despite the ongoing challenging weather conditions. Locals and nearby fishing communities have also been alerted about the incident. This remains a developing story, and further updates on the rescue operation and recovery of the missing fishermen are expected shortly.