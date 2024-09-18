Raigad: Dead Body of Man Found In Abandoned Godown in Panvel

The body of a man was found in an abandoned godown at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district. It was found on Tuesday afternoon (September 17).

"A passerby noticed the body in the godown opposite a church located near the Panvel railway station. After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem," an official of Panvel Town police station said.

As per the initial probe, the victim was strangled to death. He is yet to be identified, he added. A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.