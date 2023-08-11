Raigad: Green diesel worth more than Rs 1 crore seized from two fishing boats

The Police have seized 46,000 litres of diesel, worth more than Rs 1 crore from two fishing boats at a port in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday conducted a raid at Rewas port in Alibag taluka and found green diesel on two boats, an official said.

A total of 46,000 litres of green diesel worth Rs 1.03 crore were seized from the boats and nine crew members have been taken into custody, he said.

In an another incident, On July 28, A 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district died after the boat on which he had set out for fishing capsized in the Arabian Sea, an official said. Fishing is banned during the monsoon as the sea remains choppy. Bupendra Ambre and another fisherman ventured into the sea off the Dahanu coast on Wednesday, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. However, the boat capsized.