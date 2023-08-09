Raigad: Heavy rains damaged paddy crop on more than 4,200 hectares of land in July

Heavy rains in July damaged the paddy crop on 4,246 hectares of land in 813 villages in Maharashtra's Raigad district, affecting 11,000 farmers, according to preliminary estimates.

Last month, an average rainfall of 1,206 mm was recorded in Raigad district. The rainfall this year so far is 1,885 mm, which is 157% above the average in the district adjacent to Mumbai.

Rice crop was damaged due to heavy rain in the district. Nearly 11,000 farmers are affected. The panchnama work is underway but the preliminary assessment suggests 4,246 hectares of paddy land is damaged in 813 villages, an official release said.

The district agriculture department said the land under cultivation of rice in Raigad is 1,05,000 hectares, while the cultivation was done on 90,000 hectares this year.