Raigad Landslide: CIDCO sends 600 construction workers to help rescue operations at Irshalwadi

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), an urban planning agency of the Maharashtra government, has sent its fire brigade personnel and 600 labourers for rescue work at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi village, it said.

At least 21 persons died after the tribal village in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district was hit by a landslide on Wednesday night. CIDCO immediately sent firemen and 600 labourers from its construction projects to the disaster site, it said in a release.

The landslide occurred at Wednesday night in the village situated on a hill slope in the coastal district around 80 km from Mumbai, flattening 17 out of 50 houses in the area. Due to unstable terrain in of the village, search and rescue teams were facing hurdles to use heavy machines in carrying out the operation. They had to clear the large portion of mud manually.