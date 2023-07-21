Raigad Landslide: District administration seeks assistance from citizens for Irshalwadi victims

he administration in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has sought assistance from citizens after a landslide at the hilly hamlet of Irshalwadi killed at least 16 people and destroyed several houses.

In the appeal issued by the district information officer on Friday, the administration said the mudslide within the limits of Chowk-Nanivali gram panchayat has adversely affected the residents and damaged their personal belongings and livestock.

To help the affected villagers resume their normal lives, authorities have sought assistance from citizens, it said. Those interested in donating money can send it to the District Disaster Response Fund with the State Bank of India, Alibag Main branch, the appeal said. Citizens keen on donating relief materials can contact SDO Karjat Anit Nairale (8390090040) and Khalapur Tehsildar Ayub Tamboli (9975751076), it said.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai. Of the 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 16 have been recovered, while 93 residents have been traced, an official said on Friday.