Raigad Landslide: Eknath Shinde to adopt children who lost both parents in Irshalwadi hamlet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would adopt the children who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in the state's Raigad district, said the Shiv Sena.

In Irshalwadi landslide several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardian. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation, said Shiv Sena.

All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through Shrikant Shinde foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An Fixed deposit (FD) will be made for each kid to fund their education, said Mangesh Chivte, OSD to CM Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Irshalwadi landslide incident reached 22.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi in Raigad on Saturday. One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more teams are expected to join the search operation later today.

