Raigad Landslide: Search operation called off, 50 bodies still under debris

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies called off the search operation on Sunday (July 23) at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad which was hit by a massive landslide leading to the loss of 27 lives."As decided by District Administration and other senior officials, and as briefed by Guardian Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations has been finally called off and closed," officials said.

The landslide occurred on July 19 at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad because of torrential rains at around 11 pm.State Minister Uday Samant informed that there were a total of 228 affected people.“For the last 4 days, NDRF and other social organizations are engaged in relief and rescue work. The total number of people was 228,” he said.“So far 27 bodies have been recovered from the debris. A total of 143 people have been rescued so far. Out of 143 people who were saved, there are 2 people whose family did not survive. Taking the relatives of the missing people into confidence, the rescue operation will be called off from tomorrow,” he added.He said that nearly 57 people are still feared to be buried under the debris.The affected persons will be given houses by City and Industrial Development Corporation, the minister announced.