Raigad Landslide: Sec 144 imposed due to spread of 'Foul Smell from bodies

Three days after the massive landslide in Raigad, according to a Times Now report, a foul smell has spread from the dead bodies in the landslide affected area, following which Section 144 has been imposed on Irshalvadi and Nanivali village. According to locals who are assisting with the operations, the foul odour emanating from the bodies, has made the rescue operations harder. The excavation is being carried out by rescuers by smelling camphor and Nilgiri oil. The district administration has also been spraying disinfectants to suppress the odour.

NDRF Deputy Commandant, Deepak Tiwari said that the officials faced difficulties in the rescue operation due to the bad weather conditions. An official from the district administration said that the bodies that are buried under the debris have started decaying and that there’s no more possibility of finding anybody alive there. “The district administration will send a report to the chief minister and deputy chief ministers on Sunday and the decision is expected to be taken on Monday morning", he added.

Situated 60 kilometres away from Mumbai, Irshalwadi was struck by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. A hilly village inhabited largely by a tribe of Thakur Adivasis, Irshalwadi is a hamlet located close to the Irshalgad fort which is a popular trekking destination during the weekends.