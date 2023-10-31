Raigad: Man held for chain snatching, gold worth Rs 6.2 lakh recovered

Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have taken a 33-year-old man, Nikhil Pandurang Mhatre, into custody in connection with three cases of chain snatching, as reported on Tuesday. Mhatre was apprehended in Karanjade village, and officials recovered 124 grams of gold, valued at Rs 6.2 lakh, from him.

Three cases under section 392 (robbery) have been registered against Mhatre, who has been remanded to police custody for three days, he said.

The accused was allegedly involved in three chain-snatching incidents that took place in different parts of the district, the official said.