Raigad: MNS leader held for extorting money from stamp vendor

A leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from the Raigad region of the state and two other people have been detained for allegedly extorting money from a stamp vendor.

Sandeep Thakur, the vice president of MNS for Raigad, and his friends Shalom Penkar and Rafik Tadvi were charged when Tabib Khot, a stamp vendor who operates out of the Pen tehsil office, filed a complaint.

In his complaint, Khot said the demand for stamp papers goes up in June and July as many students require them for various certificates. Khot alleged that Thakur first organised a demonstration at the Pen tehsil office to put pressure on him. He then threatened Khot with a knife during a meeting between the two and demanded nearly Rs 3.5 lakh, said a statement by the Raigad police.

Thakur also allegedly told Khot that he would get the latter's licence revoked as a stamp vendor. Khot paid Rs 2 lakh to Thakur before approaching cops, which laid a trap, the police said. Thakur was arrested while accepting the remaining money on July 11, said the police.