Raigad: Mother-son duo drown at Kashid beach

A 73-year-old woman and her son drowned in the sea at Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said. Dorthy Benjamin Fedrick (73) and her son Vijay Lionel Alfred (46) had come to the beach in Murud taluka for a picnic on April 6, an official said.

They had parked the car on the beach. After that, both of them went to swim in the water at an area known as Kavada Dongar on the Chikani beach around 8:50 PM. Due to not predicting the sea water, the water entered his nose and he was suffocated and fell unconscious.

The duo were swimming in the sea near Chikani village when they drowned, he said, adding that the police have not been able to track down the family members of the deceased and further probe is underway.