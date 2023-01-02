Raigad: Reduction in accidents due to four-lane highway

Construction of four lanes on the Mumbai-Goa highway between Indapur and Polodpur, placement of warning signs at risky turns and accident sites, and increased driver awareness of rule compliance; also, due to highway police initiatives, the number of accidents on the Mumbai-Goa highway between Indapur and Poladpur, which is notorious as a death trap, has halved in two years.

Before the highway, at least one accident occurred on the road every day. Only between Indapur and Poladpur an average of 160 to 170 accidents happen. There were 647 accidents between 2009 and 2010. This has resulted in the deaths of 170 people.

The highway department has widened the accident zone between Indapur and Poladpur. Kashele, Talwali, Mahad Wisava Corner, Dasgaon Pass, Dangerous Turn at Mohpre, Kemburli Corner, and Lonere have all been enlarged in the meantime. The route is structured in such a way that the car in front may be viewed from a variety of vantage points. The construction of service roads and sidewalks also made walking simpler for pedestrians. For safety, barricades and radium beacons are fitted. Aside from that, accidents have decreased as a result of action taken against people who do not observe traffic rules.