Raigad: Rescue Team Narrowly Escapes Tragedy As Boat Overturns in Savitri River During Search Operation (Watch Video)

A camera captured a video of a tragedy that took place during a search operation in the Savitri River in the Poladpur area of the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The rescue operation took a dramatic turn when a rescue team’s boat overturned in the powerful currents of the Savitri River while searching for a missing youth.

The incident, which was caught on camera, saw all team members jump into the water to save themselves, narrowly escaping what could have been a major tragedy. The rescue team had been deployed to locate a youth who had reportedly drowned in the Savitri River.

Tragedy Averted in Raigad

Maharashtra: A rescue team in Poladpur, Raigad, had a narrow escape yesterday when their boat overturned in the strong currents of the Savitri River while searching for a youth who had drowned. Fortunately, all team members survived by jumping into the water.

The incident occurred when they were navigating strong currents, which caused their boat to overturn suddenly. However, rescue team members analysing the situation jumped into the water and swam out safely.