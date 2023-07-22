Raigad: ST bus drives through floodwaters, passengers' lives at risk

In recent days, the state has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to flood-like conditions in certain areas. People are getting trapped in floodwaters, and driving through such perilous conditions is extremely dangerous. A shocking incident has been reported where an ST bus was operated in floodwaters. A video capturing this incident has emerged.

Some districts of the state have been experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly Sudhagad taluka in Raigad district, where it has been raining continuously for three to four days. As a consequence, water is flowing over the bridge that connects numerous villages. Even the Bherav Waghoshi bridge, an alternative route to the Pali Khopoli state highway, is also witnessing water passing through it. Despite the risks involved, state transport corporation buses and motorcycle riders are still using the same bridge. It has come to light that the ST bus driver has recklessly endangered the lives of the passengers.

While the water was flowing over the bridge, commuters expressed anger over the ST driver for continuing to drive through the flooded area. Locals are demanding an immediate halt to traffic on the bridge to prevent potential accidents. All eyes are now on whether the concerned ST driver will face any action